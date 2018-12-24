Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.75

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 508985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,173.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

