Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $102,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,799.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $3,208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,859,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,636,008.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $3,441,365. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,778,000 after buying an additional 113,188 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Clean Harbors by 3,781.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 837,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 815,730 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clean Harbors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLH traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 1.07. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

