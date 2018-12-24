Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $94.94 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $94,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 455.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 12,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,250.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 32,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $196.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.80 and a 52 week high of $250.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

