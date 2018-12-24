Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,977 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.52% of First Republic Bank worth $79,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

NYSE FRC opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $104.00 target price on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens raised First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

