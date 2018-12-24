Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 842,823 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 842,823 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $87,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,332,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $471,857,000 after acquiring an additional 300,887 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 21.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 149,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $63.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

