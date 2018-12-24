Shares of ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.00 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/clearstream-energy-services-csm-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-01.html.

ClearStream Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CSM)

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, agriculture, forestry, infrastructure, and water treatment sectors in Western Canada. It operates through Maintenance and Construction Services; and Wear, Fabrication and Transportation Services.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ClearStream Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearStream Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.