Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Cloudera posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.60 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 35.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Nomura set a $20.00 price objective on Cloudera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of CLDR opened at $10.36 on Friday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

In other Cloudera news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $332,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 165,714 shares of company stock worth $2,383,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,325,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 468,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,969,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 468,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,479,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 403,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.