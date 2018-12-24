Coats Group (COA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report published on Thursday morning.

COA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target (up from GBX 100 ($1.31)) on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 109.80 ($1.43).

COA opened at GBX 80.10 ($1.05) on Thursday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

