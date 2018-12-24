Cochlear (COH) PT Set at $53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cochlear (ASX:COH) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cochlear stock opened at A$167.39 ($118.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of A$129.18 ($91.62) and a fifty-two week high of A$192.80 ($136.74).

In other news, insider Dig Howitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$175.23 ($124.28), for a total value of A$876,150.00 ($621,382.98).

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

