Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (INB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.16

Shares of Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 1870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INB. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Company Profile (NYSE:INB)

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

