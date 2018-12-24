Cohen & Steers (CNS) & Legg Mason (LM) Head to Head Contrast

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legg Mason has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Legg Mason’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 28.13% 38.16% 25.48% Legg Mason 11.81% 8.03% 3.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Legg Mason’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $378.19 million 4.19 $91.93 million $2.07 16.36 Legg Mason $3.14 billion 0.65 $285.07 million $3.72 6.44

Legg Mason has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Legg Mason is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Legg Mason shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Cohen & Steers pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Legg Mason pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Legg Mason is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cohen & Steers and Legg Mason, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Legg Mason 2 4 4 0 2.20

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Legg Mason has a consensus target price of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 62.00%. Given Legg Mason’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Summary

Legg Mason beats Cohen & Steers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

