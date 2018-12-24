CoinFi (COFI) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, Kyber Network and FCoin. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $725,535.00 and approximately $40,597.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.02509653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00149565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00203146 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024886 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024907 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,135,426 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.