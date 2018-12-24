Commscope (COMM) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cross Research upgraded Commscope from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Nomura downgraded Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Commscope has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, SVP Robert W. Granow purchased 4,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 7,500 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,500 shares of company stock worth $1,442,400. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,437,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,018,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,769 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its holdings in Commscope by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,538,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,841,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,300 shares during the period.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

