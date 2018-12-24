Comparing Atlanticus (ATLC) and PROVIDENT FINL/S (FPLPY)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) and PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Atlanticus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PROVIDENT FINL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Atlanticus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanticus and PROVIDENT FINL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus -21.62% N/A -7.51% PROVIDENT FINL/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlanticus and PROVIDENT FINL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A PROVIDENT FINL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Atlanticus has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROVIDENT FINL/S has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanticus and PROVIDENT FINL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $121.14 million 0.44 -$40.78 million N/A N/A PROVIDENT FINL/S $1.54 billion 0.71 -$173.21 million $0.81 9.06

Atlanticus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROVIDENT FINL/S.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About PROVIDENT FINL/S

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

