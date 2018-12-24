Comparing Banco Bradesco (BBD) & First National (FXNC)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $46.46 billion 1.38 $4.59 billion $0.89 10.76 First National $35.94 million 2.48 $6.44 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 1 4 0 2.50 First National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 14.27% 17.38% 1.59% First National 23.13% 16.26% 1.31%

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats First National on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes. Its loan products include personal and payroll-deductible, vehicle financing, and overdraft loans; housing loans; government-funded long-term loans; short-term loans, working capital loans, guaranteed checking accounts and corporate overdraft loans, financing for purchase and sale of goods and services, and investment lines for acquisition of assets and machinery, as well as discounting trade receivables, promissory notes, checks, credit card and supplier receivables, etc.; rural credit; and import and export financing. The company also offers credit cards; cash management solutions; services related to capital markets and investment banking activities, including project finance, mergers and acquisitions, structured operations, fixed income, and variable income; and life and personal accident, health, automobile, property/casualty, and liability insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; and capitalization bonds. In addition, it provides public authority, leasing, asset management and administration, intermediation and trading, international banking, foreign exchange, consortia, automatic teller machines, telephone, and Internet Banking services. The company operates through a network of 4,749 branches; 4,827 service centers and electronic in-company service centers; 35,590 active ATMs; 21,259 ATMs under the Banco24Horas brand; and 3 branches internationally. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company operates through 15 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

