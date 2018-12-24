Comparing Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) and Apollo Medical (AMEH)

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blackrock Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Apollo Medical does not pay a dividend. Blackrock Capital Investment pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Capital Investment 30.39% 9.10% 6.11% Apollo Medical N/A 7.97% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackrock Capital Investment and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Capital Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.08%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Blackrock Capital Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Apollo Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Capital Investment $97.33 million 3.68 $20.90 million $0.73 7.03 Apollo Medical $305.93 million 1.97 N/A N/A N/A

Blackrock Capital Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Medical.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

