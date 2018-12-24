Comparing Dominion Energy (D) & AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (APTL)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Dominion Energy pays out 92.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $12.59 billion 3.91 $3.00 billion $3.60 20.80 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dominion Energy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64 AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus target price of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.10%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 24.63% 13.24% 3.40% AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dominion Energy beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure. The Power Delivery segment regulates electric distribution and transmission. The Power Generation segment includes regulated electric fleet and merchant electric fleet. The Gas Infrastructure segment comprises gas transmission and storage, gas distribution and storage, liquefied natural gas import, and storage. The company was founded by William W. Berry in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

