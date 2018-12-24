Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce sales of $443.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.51 million and the lowest is $384.27 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $348.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.17 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Harold S. Edwards acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $49,749.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 560,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $940,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 152,432 shares of company stock worth $2,318,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,455,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. 22,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

