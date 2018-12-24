Concoin Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Concoin has a market capitalization of $3,236.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Concoin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.02500499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00149429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00204199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024892 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024833 BTC.

About Concoin

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.