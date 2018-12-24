CONMED (CNMD) & Newcardio (NWCI) Critical Review

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Newcardio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $796.39 million 2.10 $55.48 million $1.89 31.43 Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Newcardio.

Risk and Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newcardio has a beta of 6.77, suggesting that its share price is 577% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newcardio does not pay a dividend. CONMED pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CONMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CONMED and Newcardio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 2 1 0 2.33 Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED currently has a consensus target price of $80.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.78%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Newcardio.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Newcardio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 8.56% 9.51% 4.51% Newcardio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CONMED beats Newcardio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and uterine manipulator (VCARE) for use in increasing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers general surgery product in the areas of endoscopic technologies, including minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products; critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

About Newcardio

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

