Constellation Brands (STZ) Given a $192.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) received a $192.00 price objective from Macquarie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $161.99 and a 52 week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at $164,980,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 155.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $114,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 49.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

