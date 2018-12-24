Contrasting Alliance MMA (AMMA) & Madison Square Garden (MSG)

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Alliance MMA alerts:

Alliance MMA has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Alliance MMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance MMA and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance MMA -424.58% -670.32% -381.53% Madison Square Garden 7.86% 0.27% 0.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alliance MMA and Madison Square Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance MMA 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden 0 1 4 0 2.80

Madison Square Garden has a consensus target price of $347.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.72%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Alliance MMA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliance MMA and Madison Square Garden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance MMA $4.21 million 0.83 -$11.97 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.56 billion 3.75 $141.59 million $5.94 41.59

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance MMA.

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats Alliance MMA on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance MMA Company Profile

Alliance MMA, Inc. focuses on mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional activities. It operates through three segments: Promotions, Ticket Services, and Athlete Management. The company offers MMA promotions, MMA ticketing platform, and fighter management services. It also provides live MMA event promotion, as well as athlete management services to professional MMA fighters. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance MMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance MMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.