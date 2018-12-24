Contrasting Enova International (ENVA) and IEG (IEGH)

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) and IEG (OTCMKTS:IEGH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Enova International alerts:

IEG pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Enova International does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and IEG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 6.54% 22.44% 5.85% IEG N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enova International and IEG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 0 4 0 3.00 IEG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enova International presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. IEG has a consensus target price of $0.80, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given IEG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IEG is more favorable than Enova International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enova International and IEG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $843.74 million 0.74 $29.24 million $1.15 15.77 IEG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enova International has higher revenue and earnings than IEG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IEG shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Enova International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of IEG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enova International beats IEG on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies. It offers loans to consumers under the names CashNetUSA and NetCredit in the United States; QuickQuid, Pounds to Pocket, and On Stride Financial names in the United Kingdom; and Simplic name in Brazil. The company also offers financing to small businesses under the names Headway Capital and The Business Backer in the United States. Enova International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

IEG Company Profile

IEG Holdings Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides online unsecured consumer loans to individuals. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its unsecured consumer loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 19 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. IEG Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.