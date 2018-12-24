Contrasting Five9 (FIVN) and YY (YY)

YY (NASDAQ:YY) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YY and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY $1.78 billion 2.10 $383.20 million $6.35 9.34 Five9 $200.23 million 11.54 -$8.96 million ($0.17) -231.24

YY has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for YY and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY 0 2 9 0 2.82 Five9 1 6 5 0 2.33

YY presently has a consensus price target of $117.01, indicating a potential upside of 97.28%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $40.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Given YY’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YY is more favorable than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

YY has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of YY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of YY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YY and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY 14.07% 19.64% 16.21% Five9 -1.90% 0.88% 0.32%

Summary

YY beats Five9 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as Zhiniu8.com, 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The company's solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. It has a strategic partnership with Fuze. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

