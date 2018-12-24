Contrasting High Income Securities Fund (PCF) & Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares High Income Securities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 43.19% 9.14% 5.10%

Volatility & Risk

High Income Securities Fund has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of High Income Securities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of High Income Securities Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for High Income Securities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Income Securities Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 3 1 1 0 1.60

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than High Income Securities Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares High Income Securities Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Income Securities Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $25.78 million 4.66 $9.59 million $1.07 9.73

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than High Income Securities Fund.

Dividends

High Income Securities Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats High Income Securities Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprising of 50% JPMorgan Developed High Yield Index and 50% BofA Merrill Lynch AllConvertibles Speculative Quality Index. The fund was formerly known as Putnam High Income Securities Fund High Income Securities Fund was formed on July 9, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

