Contrasting Primerica (PRI) & Scor (SCRYY)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Primerica alerts:

89.4% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Scor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Primerica pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scor pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Primerica has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Primerica has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 21.88% 21.72% 2.46% Scor 1.94% 4.42% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primerica and Scor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $1.69 billion 2.43 $350.25 million $5.52 17.33 Scor $15.00 billion 0.55 $323.26 million $0.17 25.00

Primerica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scor. Primerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Primerica and Scor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 1 3 0 0 1.75 Scor 0 5 0 0 2.00

Primerica currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Primerica’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Primerica is more favorable than Scor.

Summary

Primerica beats Scor on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also distributes and sells mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, long-term care insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loan referrals; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. The company distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.