Contrasting Taitron Components (TAIT) & EACO (EACO)

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Taitron Components has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taitron Components and EACO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taitron Components and EACO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $7.62 million 1.26 $700,000.00 N/A N/A EACO $193.28 million 0.32 $6.94 million N/A N/A

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components.

Dividends

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. EACO does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 10.38% 6.54% 5.90% EACO 3.58% 17.87% 9.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taitron Components beats EACO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. It also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers; and through its Website. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

