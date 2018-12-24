Contrasting Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) and Vidaroo (VIDA)

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Vidaroo (OTCMKTS:VIDA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Twenty-First Century Fox pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Vidaroo does not pay a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Twenty-First Century Fox and Vidaroo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twenty-First Century Fox 0 7 12 0 2.63 Vidaroo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twenty-First Century Fox presently has a consensus price target of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Twenty-First Century Fox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twenty-First Century Fox is more favorable than Vidaroo.

Risk & Volatility

Twenty-First Century Fox has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidaroo has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and Vidaroo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twenty-First Century Fox 16.01% 18.01% 6.91% Vidaroo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and Vidaroo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twenty-First Century Fox $30.40 billion 2.86 $4.46 billion $1.97 23.81 Vidaroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Twenty-First Century Fox has higher revenue and earnings than Vidaroo.

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox beats Vidaroo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats in entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vidaroo

Vidaroo Corporation, a video technology company, engages in licensing an online video platform and performing professional video production activities. It operates and licenses an online video platform under a software-as-a-service model that consists of a series of Web-based applications, a centralized user console, and an application for the management of the platform. The company's video platform is divided into two editions comprising Publisher, which is divided into a series of modules; and Enterprise edition that allows management of multiple content destinations. It licenses its video platform in on-demand and enterprise programs. The company's video platform provides video management, live streaming, content delivery and syndication, player functionality, social destination, analytics, and advertising capabilities. It is also involved in the creation and support of video imagery in the entertainment business; and support of video production for traditional media and corporate presentations, and in-house production of content. The company was formerly known as Gen2Media Corporation and changed its name to Vidaroo Corporation in April 2010. Vidaroo Corporation is based in Winter Garden, Florida.

