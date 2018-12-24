CoreSite Realty (COR) Given a $111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COR. Cowen cut CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $57,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,962 shares of company stock worth $491,151 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,821,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 720,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,126,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.