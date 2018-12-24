Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $100,172.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,147.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,969.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,115.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,755 shares of company stock worth $330,766 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 66,753 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,145,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,826,000 after buying an additional 457,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,671,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,403,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OFC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.34. 360,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,823. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

