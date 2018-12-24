Coty (COTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 250632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 5,400,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $48,006,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 294,508,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,176,484.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Laubies acquired 2,308,447 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $20,060,404.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,308,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,060,404.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,726,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after buying an additional 135,658 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Coty by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,536,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 302,875 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 52.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

