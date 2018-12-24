Couchain (COU) Price Up 34.2% Over Last Week

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Couchain has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $15,742.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.94 or 0.11739037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000322 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001361 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

