Credit Suisse AG Purchases 52,670 Shares of HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 824.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director George Apostolou purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,765 shares of company stock valued at $199,233 over the last three months. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HCI opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.60 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.37. HCI Group Inc has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 15.96%. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

