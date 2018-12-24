Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) a $27.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

NYSE TV opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $21.41.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 944.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.