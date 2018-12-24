Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $11.11 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $421.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 1,357.2% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 841,032 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 160.0% during the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

