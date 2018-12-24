Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. reissued a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.09.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 3.79. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $2,177,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 986,450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 764,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 132,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,471,000 after acquiring an additional 116,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 213,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.