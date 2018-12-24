Critical Analysis: Dare Bioscience (DARE) vs. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dare Bioscience and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dare Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 433.81%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 258.04%. Given Dare Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dare Bioscience is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Dare Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Dare Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dare Bioscience and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience N/A -80.72% -74.50% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.06% -32.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dare Bioscience and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience N/A N/A -$11.50 million ($1.24) -0.68 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.41 million ($0.21) -9.48

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dare Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Dare Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science and Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3. The company is also developing CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of refractory infantile spasms; and CPP-109, a vigabatrin tablet. It has license agreements with Northwestern University, New York University and the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

