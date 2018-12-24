Critical Analysis: SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) vs. Atossa Genetics (ATOS)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -722.47% N/A -896.94% Atossa Genetics N/A -167.87% -101.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and Atossa Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Atossa Genetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atossa Genetics has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 697.87%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Atossa Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $740,000.00 51.98 -$5.53 million ($0.04) -6.18 Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$8.12 million N/A N/A

SANUWAVE Health has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Genetics.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -2.19, meaning that its share price is 319% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

