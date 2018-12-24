Critical Review: BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) and Xplore Technologies (XPLR)

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of BOS Better OnLine Sol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Xplore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Xplore Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and Xplore Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOS Better OnLine Sol $28.93 million 0.24 $770,000.00 N/A N/A Xplore Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BOS Better OnLine Sol has higher revenue and earnings than Xplore Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BOS Better OnLine Sol and Xplore Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOS Better OnLine Sol 0 0 0 0 N/A Xplore Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Xplore Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Xplore Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xplore Technologies is more favorable than BOS Better OnLine Sol.

Profitability

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and Xplore Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOS Better OnLine Sol 2.99% 9.34% 4.84% Xplore Technologies N/A N/A N/A

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; RFID systems for libraries; RFID-based system for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic system for industrial packing lines; and automatic system to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this division provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About Xplore Technologies

Xplore Technologies Corp. develops, integrates, and markets rugged mobile personal computer systems in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products enable the extension of traditional computing systems to a range of field personnel, including energy pipeline inspectors, public safety personnel, warehouse workers, and pharmaceutical scientists. It offers a line of iX104 tablet PCs that are designed to operate in various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, constant vibrations, rain, and blowing dirt and dusty conditions; and are fitted with a range of performance matched accessories comprising multiple docking station solutions, wireless connectivity alternatives, global positioning system modules, and biometric and smartcard modules, as well as traditional peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and cases. The company's products also consist of XSlate B10 and XSlate D10 rugged tablets; XSLATE R12 and Motion F5m/C5m tablets; and Bobcat, a rugged tablet that has a Windows operating system. It serves public safety, utility, telecommunications, field service, warehousing logistics, transportation, oil and gas production, manufacturing, route delivery, military, and homeland security markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

