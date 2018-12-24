Critical Review: iHeartMedia (IHRTQ) versus CUR Media (CURM)

iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) and CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iHeartMedia and CUR Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and CUR Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 0.04% -0.02% 0.02% CUR Media N/A N/A -252.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of iHeartMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of iHeartMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of CUR Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

iHeartMedia has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUR Media has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHeartMedia and CUR Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $6.17 billion 0.01 -$393.89 million N/A N/A CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

CUR Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHeartMedia.

Summary

iHeartMedia beats CUR Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital online and mobile platforms and products, program syndication, entertainment, traffic and weather data distribution, and music research services; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic and weather information through navigation systems, radio and television broadcast media, and wireless and Internet-based services; and curates, promotes, produces, and televises live music events for listeners and advertising partners. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 849 radio stations, which included 240 AM and 609 FM radio stations. The Americas Outdoor segment owns or operates display structures comprising printed and digital billboards, street furniture and transit displays, airport displays and wallscapes, and other spectaculars focusing on metropolitan areas. This segment owned or operated approximately 94,000 display structures. The International Outdoor segment owns or operates displays, such as street furniture, billboards, transit and retail displays, SmartBike programs, and other spectaculars in Asia and Europe. This segment owned and operated approximately 480,000 displays. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 14, 2018 iHeartMedia, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

CUR Media Company Profile

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.