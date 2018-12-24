Cryptonite Hits 24 Hour Volume of $274.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $274,623.00 and $274.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.03423466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.04268453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00813294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.01334834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00124179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.01602943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00373274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.