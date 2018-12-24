Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading 43.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $186.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,329,434 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

