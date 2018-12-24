CSS Industries (CSS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.96

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSS Industries Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Rebecca C. Matthias acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 146,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 45,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CSS)

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

