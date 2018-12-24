CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 94.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/csx-co-csx-shares-sold-by-man-group-plc.html.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.