Cummins (CMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

CMI stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 10,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $3,307,107.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,766. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,467,000 after buying an additional 1,434,282 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,937,000 after buying an additional 271,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,272,000 after buying an additional 248,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,407,000 after buying an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,315,000 after buying an additional 86,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

