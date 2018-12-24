Cumulus Media (CMLS) and Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Head to Head Survey

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and Corus Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A Corus Entertainment -47.24% 10.27% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumulus Media and Corus Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corus Entertainment $1.26 billion 0.55 -$599.06 million N/A N/A

Cumulus Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corus Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cumulus Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cumulus Media and Corus Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corus Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cumulus Media currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.48%. Corus Entertainment has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.23%. Given Corus Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Cumulus Media.

Dividends

Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Cumulus Media does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Cumulus Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through Radio Station Group and Westwood One segments. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2017, it operated four and five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs; production and distribution of animation software; and merchandise licensing and book publishing activities. In addition, this segment provides technology and media services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations that include a network of news-talk radio stations, as well as classic rock, country, new rock, and contemporary music formats. The company also provides children's animated content and related consumer products; and digital content and animation creation software. Corus Entertainment Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

