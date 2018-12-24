Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.00. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,443,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.