DA Davidson Cuts NCI Building Systems (NCS) Price Target to $7.50

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCI Building Systems’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCI Building Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

Shares of NCI Building Systems stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NCI Building Systems has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. NCI Building Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCI Building Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCI Building Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 128,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in NCI Building Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 120,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NCI Building Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NCI Building Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.