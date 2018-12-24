Daimler (DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Independent Research

Independent Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th. equinet reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Daimler to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Daimler has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $94.41.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $46.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

