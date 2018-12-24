Daiwa Capital Markets Analysts Give FedEx (FDX) a $190.00 Price Target

Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.10.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $154.66 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 654.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.